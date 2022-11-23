Robbery accused dies of reported custodial torture in Adyala Jail

RAWALPINDI: A man accused of robbery, according to his relatives, has been reported dead after alleged custodial torture in the Adyala Jail, ARY News reported.

According to details, Ayaz, a resident of the Loharan Gali of the Pir Wadhai area reportedly died of custodial torture inside the Adyala Jail. The man was accused of a robbery and reportedly died of custodial torture, the deceased’s family claim.

Superintendent Adyala Jail has written a letter to District And Session Judge to form a committee to investigate the death. DHQ hospital officials have told that Ayaz was already dead when his body was brought to the hospital. However, no torture marks or wounds were found on Ayaz’s body, DHQ officials said.

However, the final opinion on any torture would be announced after the post-mortem of the body.

Earlier on October 22, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday summoned a report from the police within two weeks over the torture of detainees under police custody.

Justice Aamir Farooque heard a petition against the torture of detainees under police custody in Islamabad police stations.

Advocate Imaan Mazari filed a petition in the high court on Monday against the custodial torture in the police station by Islamabad police.

