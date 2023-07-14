32.9 C
Robbery at brother of ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s house

CHAKWAL: Robbers looted valuables from the house of Najam Hameed, brother of former director-general (DG) of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant-General (retd) Faiz Hameed in Chakwal, Punjab, police said on Friday.

According to details, robbers took fled with Rs10.7 million, a cellphone and other valuables from the house of former DG ISI’s brother’s house.

A case was registered against the house workers on the complaint of Najaf Hameed. The brother of the former spymaster said he was in Lahore for his treatment when the robbery took place.

