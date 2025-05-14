Robbery incidents claim two more lives in Karachi

KARACHI: Two people were killed and three others injured in three separate robbery-related robbery incidents across Karachi, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police, in North Nazimabad, two brothers were shot and wounded by robbers while resisting a motorcycle theft. The brothers were on their way to work when the armed motorcyclists attacked, stealing their motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

In another incident at Gol Market, a man identified as Rashid was fatally shot during a robbery attempt. Similarly, in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, another victim, identified as Kamran, was killed by armed motorcyclists after resisting a robbery.

Police have confirmed that investigations are underway to apprehend the suspects involved in these violent incidents.

Earlier, a Karachi citizen lost his life in a robbery resistance in the city’s Korangi area.

Read More: 31 killed over robbery resistance in Karachi this year

A person identified as Saqib was shot by the robbers when offered resistance to them while another person named Ahtesham in Korang, according to police. The robbers managed to escape.

The incident occurred during a robbery attempt as the robbers opened fire, killing Saqib and injuring his friend Ahtesham.

Before the latest incident, at least 31 Karachi citizens have been killed so far in 2025 for resisting robberies. This incident brought the total number of people killed in robbery attempts in Karachi this year to 32.

Earlier in a similar incident on April 9, a man in Karachi was killed by robbers when he offered resistance to robbers in the Landhi area of the city.

The young man identified as 22-year-old Manzoor, lost his life in a daring robbery attempt in Landhi’s Moeenabad, Karachi. According to police reports, three robbers attempted to snatch valuables from the victim and shot him when he resisted.