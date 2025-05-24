Robert De Niro beefs up security after repeated threats

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has reportedly beefed up his security in the wake of the repeated threats, after his recent comments on President Donald Trump.

As reported by foreign media, Robert De Niro is at the risk of being targeted for assassination by one of Donald Trump’s supporters after his latest jibe at the ‘philistine’ American President during the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

For the unversed, the 81-year-old Hollywood icon, who received a lifetime achievement award at the 78th edition of Cannes, used his acceptance speech at the film festival’s opening ceremony, earlier this month, to call for protests against Trump and his proposed tariffs for cinema.

As a result, the ‘Goodfellas’ star now fears being assassinated by a Trump supporter, therefore, he has ‘quietly’ and ‘massively’ increased his security arrangement in the past few weeks, reveals a source close to the veteran.

“He’s not paranoid, but he’s not naïve either,” the insider shared. “When you have someone like Trump stoking this kind of extremism, it’s only responsible to take precautions – and Robert has. The last thing he’s going to let happen is to get whacked by a MAGA gun-nut.”

De Niro’s security measures in response to the ‘repeated threats’ and ‘growing concern about lone-wolf Trump supporters’ include ’round-the-clock security, tracking devices, cameras in all his homes and even drone security’. “He is paying a fortune to make himself bulletproof,” the source concluded.

