Robert Downey Jr. roasts Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood A-lister Robert Downey Jr. roasted his ‘Avengers’ co-star Chris Hemsworth at the Walk of Fame ceremony of the Australian actor.

Chris Hemsworth was honoured with a star on the Walk of Fame, for his cinematic contributions. The Hollywood hunk arrived at the Los Angeles ceremony with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children, daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

However, it was his friend and co-star Robert Downey Jr., who took the spotlight at the Wednesday ceremony, as he led the friendly roast of Hemsworth, ft. their ‘Avengers’ co-stars.

Downey Jr. read out the messages he received from his fellow actors when asked them to describe the ‘Furiosa’ star in three words.

Jeremy Renner aka Clint Barton/ Hawkeye described Hemsworth as ‘Absurdly, annoyingly amazing’, while Mark Ruffalo, (The Incredible Hulk) termed him a ‘Friend from work’. Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow, dubbed her co-star, a ‘sensitive leading lady’.

However, the highlight of the roast came at the end from Chris Evans, aka Captain America, who called his namesake the ‘second best Chris’.

Pertinent to note here that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth shared the screen as their iconic characters in four Marvel films, including ‘The Avengers’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

