Robert Downey Jr. unfollows Marvel costars, leaves fans confused

Marvel fans don’t feel so good, thanks to Mr Stark, aka Robert Downey Jr. latest Instagram activity that’s got social media blipping!

Downey Jr., Iron Man/Tony Stark in the Avengers franchise, left fans in a tizzy on social media after he unfollowed his Avengers costars including Tom Halland (Peter Parker/Spiderman) and good friend Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America).

While much of the MCU fanbase did not notice the move earlier, more and more have been expressing shock and disbelief, with fans taking to Twitter to personally demand Robert Downey Jr. to re-follow his costars.

“RDJ why did you unfollow the whole marvel cast OPEN UP I JUST WANNA TALK,” tweeted one user frantically, once the realisation started setting in.

Another user could barely hide their shock. “So Robert Downey Jr unfollowed the Marvel cast on IG and changed his iron man header. Oh.”

Some have been speculating that something big could’ve gone down, with one fan tweeting, “I think something big happened between marvel and RDJ if he unfollowed everyone and changed header etc.”

“RDJ removing Iron Man from his header and unfollowing the Marvel cast on his Instagram feels like Endgame all over again, but this time it’s the end of the era and it hurts,” said another fan.

One fan rightly pointed out that unfollowing the cast does not mean that he isn’t still friends with his costars. “People acting like Robert Downey Jr unfollowing the Marvel cast is like he’s binning the friendships as if he can’t just text them and ask how they’re doing.”

Many are also of the view that perhaps there is no bad blood and the move only serves to convert Rober Downey Jr’s account into a business account – his Instagram, bio has also been changed, directing followers to the organization of environmental investors that Downey founded.

It’s unclear what the reason for the move is, however, the actor still follows his Marvel costars on Twitter.