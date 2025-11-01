Robert Englund pays tribute to Freddy Krueger with star on 'Walk of Fame'

Hollywood legend Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony, fittingly held on Halloween, attracted a large crowd of fans celebrating Englund’s significant achievement.

Englund entertained attendees by posing next to his newly unveiled star, complete with billowing smoke and Krueger’s iconic dawed glove. According to Entertainment Weekly, the crowd enthusiastically chanted, “Freddy!”as he took the stage.

In his speech, Englund expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his career concluding with a playful “Trick or f***ing treat!”.

Englund’s co-star Heather Langenkamp from A Nightmare on Elm Street, also spoke at the event, praising his dedication to the role. She noted the extensive preparation that went in to the special effects makeup and costume design that helped create the iconic silhouette if Freddy Krueger.

Reflecting on the significance of Englund’s star, Langenkamp remarked, “When I look at this five-pointed star in front of me with Robert’s name on it, I think of the five fingers of that oily, dirty glove that he wore on his right hand”.

She further commended Englund’s portrayal of Krueger, describing his voice as “gravelly” and “sneering”, which effectively captured the character’s menacing essence. “