Robert Irwin reflects on ‘DWTS’ win decade after sister victory

Robert Irwin has officially stepped into his sister Bindi Irwin’s footsteps as he won the Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Trophy nearly ten years after her triumph.

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist and TV personality danced his way to victory with professional partner Witney Carson during the Season 34 finale on Tuesday, November 25.

This comes exactly after 10 years his sister Bindi took home the same trophy with Derek Hough in 2015.

Speaking of the milestone moment to PEOPLE backstage after the show finale, Robert expressed, “To follow in those footsteps and to do the same has meant everything to me.

“This has absolutely changed my life,” he added.

Robert further gushed over how his sister used her platform to amplify the Irwin family’s lifelong conservation work and their charity, Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors.

“It’s about making the world a better place. And when I watched her lift that Mirrorball, I saw her lifting that message,” he added.

Gushing over Carson, Robert said, “I’m just so grateful that I was here on this journey with Witney. You’ve got me forever. Witney pours her heart and soul into this, and I’m just so happy that we are here.”

A day before the last show, Robert Irwin shared he injured his rib while rehearsing with pro partner Witney Carson