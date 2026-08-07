Robert Pattinson plays Chris Hansen in first ‘Primetime’ trailer

A24 has released the first full-length trailer for Primetime, the upcoming drama starring Robert Pattinson as television journalist Chris Hansen, ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the film explores the rise of Hansen and the origins of the controversial To Catch a Predator, the true-crime television series that became a major part of Dateline NBC.

The new trailer offers a more extensive look at Pattinson’s transformation into Hansen, showing the actor recreating some of the journalist’s recognizable mannerisms and on-camera questioning style.

The footage also features former NBCUniversal chief Jeff Zucker playing himself. In one scene, Zucker’s character tells Pattinson’s Hansen that although he does not like the show, “America loves it,” before announcing plans to move To Catch a Predator into primetime.

Hansen then celebrates the news in a hallway, excitedly declaring, “I’ll be bigger than Lost!”

The trailer provides a glimpse into Hansen’s growing ambitions as he attempts to turn his controversial television investigations into a primetime phenomenon.

Robert Pattinson’s character is also seen confronting suspected predators in scenes inspired by Hansen’s familiar television approach.

To Catch a Predator originally aired as part of Dateline NBC and followed Hansen and his team as they confronted men suspected of attempting to meet minors after communicating with decoys online.

In addition to Pattinson, Primetime stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo and musician Phoebe Bridgers. Oppenheim directed the film from a screenplay by Ajon Singh.

Primetime will make its world premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival before arriving exclusively in theaters on September 25. The film is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Pattinson, Brighton McCloskey, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone.