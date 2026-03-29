Robert Pattinson reveals struggle to land Batman role

Robert Pattinson, who portrayed the DC superhero in the 2022 film The Batman, has frequently discussed how challenging it was to land the role. The action-noir film, directed by Matt Reeves, starred Pattinson alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell as Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin, respectively.

The 39-year-old actor will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the sequel, which is set to be released in 2027. The Twilight actor noted in a recent interview that securing the part was not simple and that it took him years to persuade the producers.

Speaking on the French program Quotidien, Robert revealed:

“It was years to get it. I was doing meetings long before the part was even around, and I just wanted to put myself in the eyes of Matt Reeves. I don’t even think Matt was even writing it yet. I just met the producer and said, ‘Oh, by the way, there is a little part that no one else wants to do.’”

The Batman Part II, currently scheduled for release on October 2, 2026 (though you mentioned 2027, which aligns with recent industry delays), will reunite Pattinson with Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright. While rumors circulate regarding new cast members, the addition of Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson remains unconfirmed by the studio.