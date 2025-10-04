Robert Pattinson shares ‘strange’ impact of having baby with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson has opened up about the “strange” impact of having baby with fiancée , Suki Waterhouse.

During his recent interview with Icon Magazine for a new article, the Vampire Diaries star shared how becoming a dad has changed him.

The outlet shared snippets of Pattinson’s confession on their Instagram ahead of the issue’s Oct. 14 release.

“I have so much more patience. It’s funny, it’s not even patience; I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies. That surprised me,” Robert Pattinson shared.

The actor went on joke that becoming a dad has made him more “normie” – a slang term, often used to describe an ordinary person with mainstream tastes, interests, and attitudes,

“It’s also funny how you start having real, normie conversations – about things like schools or daycares…it’s so strange,” continued Pattinson.

He further added, “It’s like, there’s this gravitational pull…Like, I have to wear Patagonia puffer jackets and cargo shorts now. I just have to.”

Robert Pattinson welcomed his baby daughter with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024.

Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in November 2023 while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

The couple began dating in 2018 after meeting at a star-studded house party and got engaged in December 2023.