‘American Idol’ executive, husband found dead at LA home

‘American Idol’ music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband have been found dead in their Los Angeles home.

As reported by foreign media, Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found dead in their home on Monday afternoon, when officers were conducting a welfare check at a home in the Encino neighbourhood, and found the bodies of a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Confirming the deaths of Kaye and her partner, a spokesperson for ‘American Idol’ said, “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her.”

“Robin will remain in our hearts forever, and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time,” they stated further.

Los Angeles police said yesterday afternoon that they have arrested a 22-year-old suspect, named Raymond Boodarian, in connection with the couple’s deaths.

Boodarian was allegedly burglarising their home while the couple was away on July 10. He is accused of shooting and killing Kaye and her husband when they returned and then fleeing on foot.

Meanwhile, he has not yet been assigned a public defender and could not be reached for comment.

Police responded that same afternoon to reports of a burglary at the Encino home, but said in a press release there were ‘no signs of forced entry or trouble’.

Notably, Kaye, an industry veteran, has also worked in the music departments of several other productions such as ‘The Singing Bee’, ‘Hollywood Game Night’ and ‘Lip Sync Battle’, in addition to multiple Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

