Robin Williams still ‘shows up’ for widow Susan Schneider, she reveals

Susan Schneider, the widow of beloved actor Robin Williams, has shared that she still feels her late husband’s presence 11 years after his passing.

According to Radar Online, the couple were married from 2011 until Robin Williams’ death in August 2014, when he tragically took his own life at the age of 63.

Susan Schneider believes Robin Williams continues to watch over her and said she often feels his spirit close by, especially during moments when she needs him most.

She recalled seeing robins in her garden just before a recent interview and took it as a sign from him.

Robin Williams died in 2014, leaving fans and loved ones shocked.

Later medical findings revealed that he had been suffering from Lewy body dementia (LBD), a serious brain disease that affects movement, mood, and thinking.

At the time, the condition had not been diagnosed. It was only discovered after his death, offering some explanation for his confusing and painful symptoms.

Susan Schneider has opened up about the emotional challenges they both faced during the final months of Robin Williams’ life.

She explained that his behaviour had changed, including episodes of paranoia and confusion.

Although doctors initially thought he had Parkinson’s disease, the symptoms did not fully match. The full picture only became clear after his autopsy.

According to Susan Schneider, Robin Williams had been planning to undergo neurocognitive testing to get more answers, but he died just a week before the scheduled visit.

She believes he may have feared what the future would bring and felt overwhelmed.

She also pushed back against earlier reports that blamed his death on depression or a return to alcohol.

Susan explained that depression was one of many symptoms of Lewy body dementia and that Robin Williams had been sober for eight years.

She said the wider public still struggles to understand brain diseases like LBD and how they differ from mental health conditions.

Through her memories and signs she believes come from him, Susan Schneider keeps the memory of Robin Williams alive.