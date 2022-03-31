‘RoboBurger’: The future of Fast Food ?

A new vending machine named ‘RoboBurger’ was been introduced in New Jersy USA, which serves a fresh burger to its users in under 6 minutes, Daily Mail reported.

The robotically made burger costs about $6.99.

The developers of the machine have called it a ‘restaurant in miniature’. They said that RoboBurger is like having a personal chef for 6 minutes, that dedicates its attention to making your burger, with the perfectly grilled patty, and a crispy, fresh toasted bun.

The machine uses a five-step process to make the burger, using artificial intelligence.

The developers explained that ‘RoboBurger is an artificially intelligent, self-operating and patented kitchen designed to include all of the processes of a restaurant at a fraction of the size.’

The machine features a touchscreen in front of it, where customers can select the meat, topping and condiments of their choice.

The robot, first grills the patty on both sides, toasts the bun next, before adding the condiments and topping selected by the customer before serving it.

According to the developers, the device is also self-cleaning, rendering any concerns about cleanliness moot.

The makers claim that ‘The robot is equipped with a complex, miniature kitchen consisting of a refrigeration system to keep ingredients fresh, a griddle to cook and a dishwasher system to allow the unit to self-clean, making it the first machine of its kind.’

They added ‘We always use only grass and vegetarian fed 100% Angus Beef, always antibiotic-free, raised with no artificial growth hormones.’

