‘Free of cost’ Robotic surgery launched in Sindh at SIUT

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday inaugurated the robotic surgery and training centre at SIUT, saying that he was proud that Sindh has become the first province in the country to launch robotic surgery, ARY NEWS reported.

During the launching ceremony, the Sindh chief minister said that robotic surgery is a revolutionary step and through this process, even sensitive tissues of the body could also be operated on easily.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah lauded Dr Adeeb Rizvi and his team for bringing the state-of-the-art surgical facility to the province and said that the procedure through artificial intelligence also needs an expert surgeon to manage it.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Adeeb Rizvi said that they have launched robotic surgery from today and it will be as per the European standards. “The doctors and other staff will be trained to use the new technology,” he said.

He further announced that the patients would be able to avail the facility free of cost. “I wanted to thank the Sindh government for the cooperation they have extended in achieving the milestone,” he said.

