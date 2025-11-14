Robots to curb parking violations in Karachi, DIG Shah

KARACHI: DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has said that robots will assist in controlling parking violations across Karachi.

Exclusively speaking with ARY News, he stated that the robot will function as a tool installed inside traffic vehicles. It will scan wrongly parked vehicles in Karachi and feed the information directly into the system.

He noted that despite permission for single-lane parking in certain areas, double and even triple-lane parking is still being practiced.

Signboards have been installed in Saddar to clearly indicate where parking is allowed and where it is prohibited, DIG Shah added.

The DIG Traffic Single-lane parking has been permitted on Zaib-un-Nisa Street, and during peak hours no one will be allowed to park in double lanes.

Regarding reports of reduced e-challan fines, Pir Muhammad Shah said these claims are circulating only on social media and cannot be verified. He clarified that wearing a T-shirt with a printed seat-belt design will not exempt anyone from a challan.

He added that people are risking their lives merely to save money.

The DIG also pointed out that some motorists are erasing numbers from their number plates to avoid e-challans, which is illegal and may lead to an FIR. Vehicles with improper number plates are being blacklisted, and once blacklisted, cameras will automatically detect them.

He stated that information regarding the theft of distribution boxes can only be confirmed by the district police. The Safe City cameras are installed at heights, making them inaccessible without a snorkel, he added.