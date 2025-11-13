Rocket, gun attack claims five lives in Shikarpur village

SHIKARPUR: Five people, four of them same family, were killed in a rocket and gun attack in Goth Bechanji near Chak town, on Wednesday night, officials said.

Deadly incident in Shikarpur district, said to be the result of an old enmity, claimed lives of Abdul Khaliq Shar, his two sons Khalid Shar and Raja Shar, brother Abdul Sattar Shar, and guest Abdul Jabbar Shar, police said.

Among those killed were the owner of the house, Abdul Khaliq Shar, his two sons

The dead bodies have been transferred to hospital, police said.

According to officials, police in prompt action engaged culprits and killed two attackers, while scores of others injured. “More contingents of force have been deployed to the area”.

SSP Shikarpur Shahzeb Chachar has said that the deceased and injured were involved in the attack. “A search operation has been launched for arrest of the fleeing culprits”.

SSP Shikarpur said that no one will be allowed to take the law in his hand. “The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation has been initiated for arrest of the accused, SSP Chachar said.