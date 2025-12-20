Rocket Lab secures record $816m missile tracking contract with US Space Force

Rocket Lab has secured its largest contract yet, an $816 million deal with the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA), signaling its growing diversification beyond being just a “rocket company.”

Rocket Lab USA, a subsidiary of the company, announced Friday that it received the prime contract from the SDA. The agreement covers the design and manufacturing of 18 satellites for the agency’s Tracking Layer Tranche 3 program. These satellites will be outfitted with advanced sensors for missile warning, tracking, and defense.

This new deal is distinct from an existing $515 million award to provide satellites for the SDA’s Transport Layer-Beta Tranche 2 program. That earlier initiative aims to provide a satellite communications network in low Earth orbit that sends encrypted, low-latency data to the military.

Together, Rocket Lab now holds SDA contracts valued at more than $1.3 billion.

The win further positions Rocket Lab to expand into the defense sector. The company recently announced its intention to bid for other significant Department of Defense projects, such as the multibillion-dollar Golden Dome missile defense initiative.