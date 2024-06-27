Rockstar Games co-founder opens up on GTA movie

As fans eagerly wait for the arrival of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, Rockstar Games co-founder opened up on the potential of turning the popular game into a movie or a series.

GTA is one of the most popular games and there have been talks of adapting the video game for a movie or a series.

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has now revealed in an interview why there has not been a movie or series made on GTA.

“After a few awkward dates, we’d ask [the executives], why would we do this?” he said. “Their response [was], ‘because you get to make a movie.’”

According to Houser, the studio declined the offers as it did not want to take up a project which they had no control on.

Additionally, Rockstar Games also considered others games that were adapted for a movie and their business at the box office.

Dan Houser said that the quality of the movies was also poor during their discussion with the executives for a movie based on GTA.

“They thought we’d be blinded by the lights and that just wasn’t the case. We had what we considered to be multi-billion-dollar IP, and the economics never made sense. The risk never made sense. In those days, the perception was that games made poor-quality movies,” he added.

Houser, who left the studio in 2020, admitted that times have changed now and Rockstar Games current team could have a different view on a GTA movie.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been set for a release in fall of 2025, as confirmed by Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive on May 17.

Rockstar had previously said the next installment to the blockbuster franchise would be available next year, without further details.

Last month, Minecraft became the latest in a series of games that have been adapted for television.

Earlier, Fallout, Tomb Raider, Halo, The Last of Us, Resident Evil and The Witcher were turned into television series.