Rod Stewart shares heartwarming backstage moment with his kids

Rod Stewart had a truly unforgettable performance at the Glastonbury Festival and he celebrated it with those closest to him.

After wowing the Pyramid Stage crowd on Sunday, Rod Stewart shared a lovely backstage photo with four of his eight children, showing that family is never far from his heart.

The 79-year-old music legend delivered a hit-filled 90-minute set in the teatime ‘legends’ slot, joining the likes of Dolly Parton and Shirley Bassey in Glasto history.

With fan favourites like Maggie May and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?, along with surprise guest appearances from Lulu and Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart had thousands singing and dancing along.

Dressed in his signature glam-rock style, Rod Stewart changed outfits multiple times and didn’t stop moving throughout the entire performance, proving that even at nearly 80, he’s still got the energy and charisma of a true showman.

Just recently, he even boasted about being able to run 100 metres in 19 seconds!

After his set, Rod Stewart posed for a touching photo with his children backstage. In the snap were Ruby, 38 , a musician and model, and Renee, 33, a professional dancer.

Also by his side were his teenage sons, Aiden, 14, and Alastair, 19, both of whom he shares with his wife, Penny Lancaster.

Fans praised Rod Stewart across social media, calling him the “ultimate showman” and celebrating his ability to still “wiggle his hips” with style and confidence.

One fan even joked that not many could pull that off at 80 and still get such a huge response.

With Glastonbury behind him and his family cheering him on, Rod Stewart once again proved why he remains one of Britain’s most beloved performers.

