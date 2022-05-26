‘The spirit can’t be broken…’ says Rohail Hyatt at Azadi March

Pakistani musician Rohail Hyatt applauded the spirit shown by the PTI Azadi March participants in Islamabad.

Rohail Hyatt, who joined the participants at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azadi March, Wednesday, applauded the spirit shown by the ‘peaceful protestors’ despite being attacked with tear gas.

The spirit I’m witnessing can’t be broken by tear-gas, bullets or intimidation. IK expected to arrive soon.. good to be standing with the will of the awam. pic.twitter.com/uxMrrnyRDb — Rohail Hyatt 🇵🇰 (@rohailhyatt) May 25, 2022

“The spirit I’m witnessing can’t be broken by tear-gas, bullets or intimidation,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site. “IK expected to arrive soon.. good to be standing with the will of the awam.”

Sharing a snippet from the march, Hyatt added, “Peaceful people, shared brotherhood and showing amazing respect for women. This is the awam that are being called criminals and being fired at..”

Peaceful people, shared brotherhood and showing amazing respect for women. This is the awam that are being called criminals and being fired at.. #DChowk #salutetomarchers pic.twitter.com/zE3GsSfa8k — Rohail Hyatt 🇵🇰 (@rohailhyatt) May 25, 2022

In one of the initial posts, Hyatt had condemned the shelling of tear gas on peaceful protestors including women and children, and dubbed the behavior as ‘criminal’.

“Crazy amount of tear-gassing on women, children and peaceful protesters at D-chowk right before my eyes,” read his tweet.

Crazy amount of tear-gassing on women, children and peaceful protesters at D-chowk right before my eyes. This is nothing short criminal behaviour. The place resembled a war zone in minutes — Rohail Hyatt 🇵🇰 (@rohailhyatt) May 25, 2022

“This is nothing short criminal behaviour. The place resembled a war zone in minutes.”

For the uninitiated, a huge number of PTI supporters and workers had reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Wednesday, ahead of party chief Imran Khan’s arrival as a part of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’.

Due to heavy tear gas shelling by police officials on the crowd, several women protestors including PTI leaders Aliya Hamza Malik, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Nausheen Hamid, and Ghazala Saifee fell unconscious after inhaling the gas.

