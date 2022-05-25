Rohail Hyatt condemns shelling on protesters at D-Chowk

Musician Rohail Hyatt condemned tear gas shelling on protesters, women and children who gathered at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to stage a protest against the ruling coalition, demanding early elections.

Rohail Hyatt, in his tweet, said it is criminal behaviour.

“Crazy amount of tear-gassing on women, children and peaceful protesters at D-chowk right before my eyes,” he tweeted. “This is nothing short (of) criminal behaviour. The place resembled a war zone in minutes.

A huge number of PTI supporters and workers finally reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk ahead of party chief Imran Khan’s arrival as a part of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’.

Police officials rained tear gas shells on them.

Due to heavy tear gas shelling, PTI leader Aliya Hamza Malik, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Nausheen Hamid, Ghazala Saifee fell unconscious. Several women protestors fell unconscious after inhaling tear gas fired by riot police.

A huge number of party workers headed to the capital on Wednesday on party chief Imran Khan’s call, but they were either detained by police or law enforcement agencies while many faced blockades that they themselves had to remove to reach their destination.

The situation aggravated but then the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the police to release all PTI workers and supporters and make all arrangements for the PTI rally in Islamabad at their desired venue.

