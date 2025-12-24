‘Khawaja Asif should decide, not demand action against Qamar Bajwa,’ says Rohale Asghar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shaikh Roohale Asghar has voiced concerns over Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s public comments on military matters, urging that such statements fall outside the minister’s purview.

Speaking in an interview with ARY News, Rohale Asghar described Khawaja Asif as bold and outspoken but stressed that a defence minister’s role is to make decisions, not demands regarding senior military officials like General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He further called on former ISI chief Faiz Hameed to reveal other individuals allegedly involved in ongoing secret investigations linked to Qamar Bajwa.

Recalling a meeting at GHQ, Asghar said that when General (retired) Qamar Bajwa questioned dynastic politics, he responded: “If you want your child to become army chief, why can’t my child become a politician?”

Rohale Asghar also shared insights into pressures he faced during the 2018 general elections, when he was reportedly urged to step aside to allow former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif to contest.

The PML-N leader also criticized recent political appointments, calling the nomination of Mehmood Achakzai as opposition leader a “slap in the face” for PTIi.

The PML-N senior leader also stated that Nawaz Shairf once got angry with Shehbaz Sharif for using ‘strong’ language against Asif Ali Zardari and added that since then, he never used such tone against him.