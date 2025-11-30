Rohit Sharma breaks Shahid Afridi’s long-standing ODI record

India’s former captain and veteran opener Rohit Sharma has shattered a decade-old record held by Pakistan’s ex-captain Shahid Afridi, becoming the player with the most sixes in the history of One Day International cricket.

The 38-year-old Indian top-order batter reached the milestone during the first ODI of the three-match home series against South Africa in Ranchi, where he scored a composed 57. His innings included five fours and three sixes, enough to push him past Shahid Afridi’s tally.

Afridi, who retired from ODI cricket in 2015, had struck 351 sixes in 398 matches. Rohit Sharma has now taken the top spot with 352 ODI sixes, rewriting one of the format’s most iconic power-hitting records.

West Indies’ Chris Gayle, with 331 sixes, sits third on the all-time list. Among active cricketers, Rohit Sharma is followed by fellow Indian star Virat Kohli with 157 ODI sixes, while Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is close behind with 155.

Earlier, KL Rahul said India will put their humbling test series defeat by South Africa behind them as he leads the team into a three-match one-day international series against the same opponents starting on Sunday in Ranchi.

India lost the opening Test against the Proteas in Kolkata by 30 runs before suffering a 408-run hammering in Guwahati that left them licking their wounds after a fifth defeat in the last seven tests at home.

Rahul, 33, was named captain for the start of the three-match ODI series as regular India skipper Shubman Gill nurses a neck issue. The wicketkeeper-batter said winning was the most important thing for them.

“That’s what we will focus on, and forget what happened a week ago,” Rahul told reporters in Ranchi on Saturday.

“We’re focusing on the game tomorrow and we’ll see how we can put in a collective performance which helps us win.

“Then we move to the second venue and try to win the series. That’s the most important thing.”