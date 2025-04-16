Rohit Sharma breaks silence on pulling out of Sydney Test in BGT

India captain Rohit Sharma has finally addressed his absence from the Sydney Test against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

After missing the first game of the five-match series, the right-handed batter joined Team India in the second Test.

However, he could not make a mark for his side and failed to score a single fifty in five innings.

As Team India was gearing up for the Sydney Test, the final game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it was reported that Rohit Sharma would not be part of the side as he had decided to pull out of the game.

Following the reports, speculations began making the rounds on social media about the decision and his future as India’s captain in the Test format.

Subsequently, he missed the Sydney Test, which India lost as Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 3-1.

Read more: BCCI set to remove Rohit Sharma as test captain

Rohit Sharma has now addressed the decision to pull out of the last Test of the series.

“In the last Test match in Sydney, I had to be honest with myself. I was not hitting the ball well. And I didn’t want to put myself there only because we had a lot of the other guys who were struggling as well. When you add yourself in there, it just becomes a little more… And we wanted Gill to play,” he said in a recent interview with a foreign media outlet.

The India captain, however, revealed that there was no full agreement after he spoke with the Team India coach and selectors about his decision.

“I was like, ‘Okay, if I’m not hitting the ball well, it’s right now.’ Things can change ten days later, five days later. I spoke to the coach and the selector, who was there on the tour. They kind of agreed, not agreed. There was an argument around it,” he said.