Rohit Sharma engages in hilarious chat with net bowler ahead of CT 2025- WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma got involved in a fun interaction with a net bowler during their practice session ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India arrived in Dubai on February 16 to play their CT 2025 games after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan which is hosting the eight-team tournament.

Indian player hit the nets soon after reaching their team hotel to prepare for their opening game against Bangladesh on February 20.

Ahead of their game, the side carried out practice sessions in Dubai to get accustomed to the conditions.

However, one of their practice session resulted in a hilarious interaction between India captain Rohit Sharman and a local bowler.

India’s strength and conditioning coach Zakir Khan took to Instagram to share a video, showing Rohit Sharma praising the younger bowler who helped him practice.

The video showed the local seamer, identified as Awais Khan, meeting the India captain who joked that he was trying to ‘break his legs’ with inswinging yorkers.

“Aap humare pair todhne ka koshish kar rahe the (You were trying to break my leg),” Rohit Sharma was heard telling the local bowler.

Pertinent to note here that team India will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh on February 20.

They will then face Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts, on February 23.

India’s group-stage games will conclude with their third game against New Zealand on March 2.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.