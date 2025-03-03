WATCH: Rohit Sharma hilarious banter with Karthik during toss

India captain Rohit Sharma was involved in a hilarious banter with former teammate Dinesh Karthik during the toss for their Champions Trophy 2025 game against New Zealand.

India and New Zealand faced off in the final group-stage game of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

After winning the toss, New Zealand restricted India to 249/9 in their 50 overs.

The India spinners then spun web to bowl out New Zealand for 205 as India won the game by 44 runs.

India captain Rohit Sharma got involved in a comical moment at the toss of NZ vs IND clash on March 2.

Video footage showed the India captain signaling his former teammate Dinesh Karthik to get out after he lost the toss.

Several suggested Karthik sledged Rohit for losing 10th successive toss, leading Rohit Sharma to suggest that it was Dinesh Karthik who jinxed his chances of winning the toss.

It is to be noted that it was Rohit Sharma’s 10th successive toss lost in the 50-over format.

He became the first India captain to lose 10 consecutive tosses in ODI cricket.

His toss-losing streak began on November 19, 2023, in the ODI World Cup 2023 final and has not won a single toss ever since.

Meanwhile, India topped Group A with the victory over New Zealand and will face Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 4 in Dubai.