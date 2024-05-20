Rohit Sharma lauds Pakistani fans for making him feel ‘blessed’

The captain of Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma has praised Pakistani fans for showing appreciation and love to the Indian cricketers.

In a recent interview, the star Indian batter opened up on his and Indian team players’ interaction with the Pakistani fans.

Despite the long-standing rivalry between Pakistan and India at the cricket field, Rohit Sharma said that Pakistani fans have made him feel “blessed” with their messages of appreciations and love.

Pakistan and India will face each other in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9 in New York.

Discussing his interactions with the Pakistani fans, Sharma said he was often left heart-warmed with the love and regard showed by them.

“I loved the messages from the Pakistani fans. I know they love their cricket. Every time we are in the UK, these guys come in and tell us respectfully, how they love us, how they love Indian cricketers, how they love to watch some of us play in big stages,” he added.

According to Rohit Sharma, the Pakistani fans’ appreciation for the Indian players was partly due to their love for the sport.

However, he said, “when someone appreciates your game like that, you just feel blessed.”

In an interview last month, Sharma said that he would ‘love’ to play against the arch-rivals on a regular basis.

In a chat with Club Prairie Fire podcast, co-hosted by former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australian prolific opener Adam Gilchrist, the Indian captain regarded the Pakistan bowling attack as formidable.

He said that it would be a good contest if the two teams faced other at a neutral venue.

“I totally believe that they (Pakistan) are a good team. They have got a superb bowling line-up. I think I will be a good contest especially if you play in overseas conditions, it will be awesome,” he said while responding to a question regarding a test series between Pakistan and India.