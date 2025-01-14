Rohit Sharma likely to visit Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Indian cricket team Captain Rohit Sharma is likely to travel to Pakistan ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025.

According to Indian media reports, Rohit Sharma’s visit would be for a pre-tournament photoshoot and a joint press conference featuring the captains of all participating teams. This event, organised under ICC rules, traditionally takes place in the host country, which for 2025 is Pakistan.

A final decision on Rohit Sharma’s participation in the event is yet to be made, with considerations underway. Indian media noted, “If this visit materialises, it will be a joyous moment for cricket fans in both nations.”

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin on February 19 with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand. India’s first game is slated for February 20 in Dubai, where they will face Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s initial squad

The initial squad includes captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufyan Maqeem, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Hasibullah, and Abbas Afridi.

Indian cricket team have suffered a major blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as their premium fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss the tournament.

As per Indian media reports, it is learned that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to miss the league stage of the tournament due to back swelling, he suffered during Sydney Test against Australia.

Jaspir Bumrah has also been ruled out of T20I series against England.