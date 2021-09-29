Wednesday, September 29, 2021
‘Rohit Sharma’ seen drinking sherbat in Pakistan

A look-alike of prolific Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has been gaining fame on social media.

The picture of the doppelganger, enjoying a glass of traditional imli and aalu bakhara (tamarind and plum) juice in Rawalpindi, was shared on the micro-blogging website Twitter and became the target of memes.

The image was taken by Mukhtar Aziz Kansi.

A Twitter user asked that who said the country was not safe for international cricketers.

“Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi’s saddar,” the tweet read.

Twitter users came up with hilarious replies with some of them poking fun at his fitness and individual on-field performances.

Earlier, the fans of actress Iqra Aziz went crazy after finding out that she resembles a girl named Nour from Lebanon.

She is an architect and art lover.

Read More: Look-alike of singer Ed Sheeran doesn’t want to be noticed

A look-alike of Money Heist character The Professor was seen selling groceries in Pakistan at a store after their wake of the crime-thriller show’s Part 5 Volume 2 release.

Earlier, social media found a look-alike of Virat Kohli in the Netflix show Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1.

