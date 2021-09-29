‘Rohit Sharma’ seen drinking sherbat in Pakistan

A look-alike of prolific Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has been gaining fame on social media.
The picture of the doppelganger, enjoying a glass of traditional imli and aalu bakhara (tamarind and plum) juice in Rawalpindi, was shared on the micro-blogging website Twitter and became the target of memes.
The image was taken by Mukhtar Aziz Kansi.
A Twitter user asked that who said the country was not safe for international cricketers.
“Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi’s saddar,” the tweet read.
Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?
Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar.
(Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) pic.twitter.com/GN1gG8N2jT
— Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 27, 2021
Twitter users came up with hilarious replies with some of them poking fun at his fitness and individual on-field performances.
He is here for National T20 to play for Northerns
— Raheel Khan (@rkhan70) September 28, 2021
Pakistan is safe for everything not only for aalu bukhara sharbat 🤣🤣🤣@ShirazHassan
— Imran Faisal (@fa67654206) September 28, 2021
Rohit bhai kahin bhi milenge to sirf khane pine ki dukan le
— Bunty (@the90s_kid) September 27, 2021
I don’t Agree .. Wada Paao Hota iske Haath me to mai maan leta
— The Name Is RK 🔥🔥 (@AskAnything_RK) September 27, 2021
Earlier, the fans of actress Iqra Aziz went crazy after finding out that she resembles a girl named Nour from Lebanon.
She is an architect and art lover.
A look-alike of Money Heist character The Professor was seen selling groceries in Pakistan at a store after their wake of the crime-thriller show’s Part 5 Volume 2 release.
Earlier, social media found a look-alike of Virat Kohli in the Netflix show Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1.