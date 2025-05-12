Rohit Sharma responds to criticism over weakness against left-arm bowlers

India batter Rohit Sharma has responded to the criticism of his weakness against left-arm pacers such as Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.

The right-handed batter has long been criticised for continuously losing his wickets to left-arm seamers throughout his international career.

In the IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma fell thrice to left-arm bowlers such as Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal and Arshad Khan.

Throughout his international career, the former India captain has lost his wicket 110 times against a left-arm bowler.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him five times in eight innings in ODIs and T20Is.

Rohit Sharma managed to score 65 runs against Shaheen Afridi in 76 balls in those eight outings at a dismal average of 13 and a strike rate of 85.55.

Additionally, Mohammad Amir, another Pakistani left-arm pacer, has removed the former India captain thrice in eight innings.

The right-handed batter has scored 44 runs off 78 balls against Mohammad Amir, with an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 56.41.

Amid criticism of his weakness against left-arm seamers, Rohit Sharma said that the dismissals were part and parcel of the game.

“I’ve faced a lot of criticism, even unnecessary criticism. I can’t say that criticism doesn’t affect anyone. So much has been said about me getting out to left-arm seamers. Fine, it happens. That’s part of the game,” he said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

He added, “But if you go around defending every comment, you’re just wasting your time. Defending myself is not my job.”