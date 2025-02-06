Rohit Sharma responds to Pandya’s injury concerns ahead of CT 2025

India captain Rohit Sharma has responded to concerns over all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s potential injury ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The side has been grappling with injury setbacks as they play England in a white-ball home series.

Frontline seamers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been included in the India squad for Champions Trophy 2025, however, they are yet to be cleared to play the tournament as they recover from their respective injuries.

Ahead of the first ODI against England, India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the team’s plans in case bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya suffers an injury.

Annoyed by the question, the India captain said that his focus was on the present rather than hypothetical injuries.

Read more: Pakistan coach downplays Bumrah’s threat in Pak-India CT 2025 clash

“Why are we thinking about the negatives? That he will get injured, this will happen, that will happen. In the minds of the selectors, there are things in our minds. I can’t say that here. But there are things. We played the World Cup when he [Pandya] got injured,” the India captain added.

Rohit Sharma recalled Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 after a few games, saying that the side won all games despite his absence.

“He got injured in the 3rd or 4th match. After that, we played the whole tournament. Although we lost the final, but we played good cricket till the final. So now, I won’t think about what will happen if he gets injured,” the India captain added.

The statement came amid India’s struggles with injuries just ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Several urged for the inclusion of pacer Mohammed Siraj in the India squad as both Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah remain uncertain for the upcoming tournament, set to begin later this month.