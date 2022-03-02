Rohit Sharma posts bizzare tweets!

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma posted a series of unusual and bizarre tweets, which made his fans wonder if the batter’s social media account has been hacked.

The 34-year old cricketer’s Twitter account made several bizarre tweets on Tuesday.

“I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!” a tweet from his account read. Interestingly, the Indian skipper has been winning many tosses of late after assuming the captaincy role.

I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

Three hours later, another tweet was posted, which read: “Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!”

Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

“Cricket balls are edible…right?” a third tweet popped up two hours later.

Cricket balls are edible…right? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

These strange tweets from Rohit’s account drew massive attention on the micro-blogging site as fans came up with some witty replies. In fact, some of the fans were assured that his account has been hacked.

Have a look at how Twitterati reacted to Rohit Sharma’s tweets:

Brain is usable…right? — Megha (@kyayaarmegha) March 1, 2022

bhai isiliye pet nikal gaye kya tere?? — akshay (@arreakshay) March 1, 2022

@TwitterIndia @ImRo45 ‘s account is hacked ig, so kindly restore it😢 — Ujjwal Agarwal (@IamUa45) March 1, 2022

