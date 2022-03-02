Rohit Sharma posts bizzare tweets!

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma posted a series of unusual and bizarre tweets, which made his fans wonder if the batter’s social media account has been hacked.
The 34-year old cricketer’s Twitter account made several bizarre tweets on Tuesday.
“I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!” a tweet from his account read. Interestingly, the Indian skipper has been winning many tosses of late after assuming the captaincy role.
Three hours later, another tweet was posted, which read: “Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!”
“Cricket balls are edible…right?” a third tweet popped up two hours later.
These strange tweets from Rohit’s account drew massive attention on the micro-blogging site as fans came up with some witty replies. In fact, some of the fans were assured that his account has been hacked.
Have a look at how Twitterati reacted to Rohit Sharma’s tweets:
