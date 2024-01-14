Rohit Sharma returns to T20I with two consecutive ducks

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s struggles continued as the star opener returned to T20I with two consecutive ducks against Afghanistan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Rohit’s stumps were shattered by the Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore.

In the first match, the India opener got run out after a huge mix-up with Shubman Gill. Both the batters ended up at the same end after Rohit ended up running but Gill did not even leave his ground.

Rohit Sharma was furious as he gestured animatedly towards Shubman Gill, presumably pointing out that instead of ball-watching he should have responded to his call.

It is important to mention that in today’s match, Rohit Sharma also became the first player in the history of T20I cricket to feature in 150 matches during the second T20I against Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most capped T20I player across the globe, followed by Ireland’s Paul Stirling with 134 matches.

India claimed a dominant six-wicket win over Afghanistan in their second T20 International in Indore on Sunday, sealing a 2-0 victory for the hosts in the three-match series.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma fumes at Gill after getting out for duck on T20I comeback

Opener Jaiswal hit six sixes as he scored 68 of 34 balls to set the tone for India’s reply to Afghanistan’s 172, while Dube, another left-hander, got his second unbeaten half-century in this series, scoring 63 off 32 balls as India reached the target with 4.2 overs to spare.

Though Afghanistan were unable to build a big partnership, Gulbadin Naib’s sturdy 57 off 35 balls laid the foundations for a competitive total. Once he fell to spinner Axar Patel (2-17) in the 12th over, Najibullah Zadran (23), Karim Janat (20) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21) maintained the momentum.

The third and final T20I of the series takes place in Bengaluru on Wednesday.