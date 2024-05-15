Rohit Sharma reveals retirement plan ahead of T20 World Cup

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has revealed his retirement plan ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Following reports that the star batter will retire from the shorter format after the T20 World Cup, the Indian skipper has now revealed that he was not planning to retire from international cricket in the near future, an Indian media outlet reported.

Several Indian media outlets had earlier reported that Rohit Sharma would quit the T20 format as his performance took a hit in the recent IPL games.

Reacting to the reports, Sharma in an interview said that he planned to play for his country for a few more years.

“My journey has been fantastic, it’s been 17 years. I wouldn’t retire for a few more years and want to create my mark in cricket,” he added.

On leading the Indian cricket team, the 37-year-old said that he never imagined that he would be the captain of the Indian team one day.

“It is the greatest honor one can have. Well, it’s true that good things do come to good people,” Rohit Sharma added.

On his role as a captain, he said that he wanted everyone to be on the same page.

“It’s not about individual success, personal records, rather it’s about what the 11 of us can contribute to the team and win the trophy,” he added.

Along with the performance of Sharma, Indian star batter Virat Kohli’s scoring rate has also come under the radar of Indian fans and cricket experts.

Despite playing several high-scoring knocks in IPL 2024, Kohli’s strike rate which is around 147.49 has triggered a debate in India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Several cricket experts bashed Kohli over his low strike rate against spinners in the middle overs.