Sourav Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma for …

Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly backed Rohit Sharma to lead India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies.

India’s T20I captaincy is in conundrums at the moment. It started when Rohit Sharma stepped down as the frontman following the side’s humiliating exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The management appointed all-rounder Hardik Pandya as Rohit Sharma’s replacement. However, he has not been a regular because of his injury concerns.

Suryakumar Yadav took leadership duties, but the left-handed batter suffered an ankle injury that ruled him out of the upcoming series against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma, who hadn’t played a T20I since the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, will be returning to the India team and that too as captain.

Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly said Rohit Sharma should lead India in their quest for the second T20 World Cup. Moreover, he also advocated for the selection of Virat Kohli in the tournament.

“Of course, Rohit should captain the team in the T20I World Cup,” he was quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report. “Virat Kohli also should be there. Virat Kohli is an outstanding player, nothing will happen (even if they are coming back to T20 fold after a long gap).”

It is pertinent to mention that India are placed in Group A in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with Pakistan, co-hosts United States, Canada and Ireland.

