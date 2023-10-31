Rohit Sharma’s daughter dresses as her father for Halloween

In an adorable post that’s going viral on social media, Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira Sharma can be seen donning the number 45 jersey as she dresses up as father on the occasion of Halloween.

As Halloween arrived, people from across the world are sharing pictures and videos showcasing their attire. Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, shared pics of what her daughter wore this year for Halloween.

Ritika Sajdeh took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of their daughter in her story.

The first picture shows Samaira Sharma wearing Team India’s fan jersey while clutching a candy bag which is in the shape of a Halloween pumpkin ghost skull.

The text accompanying the picture playfully exclaims, “Look who went as Rohit Sharma for Halloween.”

The next picture shows the little one with her back facing the camera, proudly flaunting the number “45” and “Rohit” emblazoned on the jersey.

The Indian skipper is currently in Mumbai with the Men in Blue in preparation for their next match of the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma has been in scintillating form in the 2023 World Cup with the bat, providing blazing starts to his team. Across 6 games, he accumulated 398 runs at an average of 66.33, including one century and two fifties.