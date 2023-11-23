Rohit Sharma’s daughter updates fans about father after World Cup final loss

Samaira Sharma, daughter of India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, revealed how her father was feeling after the crushing defeat to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at home turf.

India were unbeaten in the tournament before the final against Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. However, the side got outplayed in the game that mattered most.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, put on a mediocre performance as the side were dismissed for 240 on the back of half-centuries by Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Pat Cummins’ side to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

Rohit Sharma looked heartbroken by the defeat after the match and eventually got emotional. Following the game, the right-handed batter said they weren’t good enough that day but was really proud of the way his team performed in the tournament from the start.

Samaira Sharma gave an update on how her father was doing. She said that Rohit Sharma was in his room, was almost positive and “would laugh again within one month”.

The way she answered 🥹❤ Samaira said : He is in a room, he is almost positive & within one month he will laugh again.@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/yt3iSQa6MP — 46thcenturywhenRohit (@RohitCharan_45) November 23, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that speculations of Rohit Sharma retiring from T20I cricket made rounds on social media after a report of him “volunteering to step away from the format” made rounds.

