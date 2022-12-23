Cirkus: Rohit Shetty film dubbed ‘garbage’

The hotly-anticipated collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, ‘Cirkus’ is finally out and it seems like yet another addition to Bollywood’s streak of failure.

The period comedy flick debuted at Box Office on Friday, and with the reviews pouring in from film critics and initial cine-goers, ‘Cirkus’ is an addition to the long list of disappointments from Bollywood in 2022.

An Indian entertainment journalist, called the film an ‘all-time disaster’ and noted, “Not even a single scene gave smile.”

He added, “Cringe n flat dialogues, fake looking cinematography, Nothing new cliche double role story with copied scenes from “Angoor”. Overacting by everyone.”

He also labelled the movie as ‘worst’ work of Singh and Shetty.

In his one-word review, film journalist Amit Karn called the movie ‘outdated’.

Moreover, a critic rated the movie with two stars and said, “Worst Rohit Shetty film, worst ever dialogues, worst ever acting by lead stars and supporting cast.”

“A dull Rohit Shetty movie, a duller Ranveer Singh movie,” read one of the reviews.

About ‘Cirkus’, Ranveer Singh-led period comedy flick is based on Shakespeare’s ‘Comedy of Errors’ and Bollywood films, ‘Angoor’ (1982) and ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ (1968).

Ranveer Singh gets trolled on ‘Cirkus’ promotions

Singh and Varun Sharma essay dual roles with Bollywood divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the film. Rohit Shetty has helmed the direction of the title and also co-produced it with Reliance Entertainment and T-Series.

The movie hit theatres on Friday, December 23.

