3 Katcha dacoits killed, hideouts destroyed in drone attacks during Rojhan operation

ROJHAN: At least three Katcha dacoits were killed and several others were injured on Friday during a joint operation in Rojhan Tehsil, Punjab.

Sindh and Punjab police, along with Rangers, launched a major operation in the Katcha area. The operation targeted the hideouts and trenches of the criminals, with drone strikes helping to destroy their strongholds.

These dacoits were involved in various crimes, including kidnapping for ransom, murder, robberies, and attacks on the police.

Among the notorious criminals was Tanveer Andhar, along with other criminal gangs. All their hideouts and residences were completely destroyed by the Sindh Police and Rangers.

Social media reports have suggested that the Katcha dacoits are now attempting to escape on boats towards Rahim Yar Khan, Rojhan city, and other areas of Rajanpur.

Earlier, Sindh Police on Tuesday said that the passengers kidnapped by bandits from a bus, were recovered, while a dead body was also found from sugarcane farmland.

A gang of bandits had attacked a passenger bus at Guddu-Kashmore link road this morning and abducted 18 passengers, according to early reports.

DSP Obauro Abdul Qadir Soomro has said that the police launched a search operation after the incident and 10 passengers have been recovered from the katcha area of Sonmiani. “A body of a passenger was found from sugarcane farmland”.

“Police has overall saved 13 bus passengers and search operation has been still ongoing in Sonmiani and surrounding area as policemen have cordoned off the area,” official said.