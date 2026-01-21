Rolex watch shop robbery with machetes - no arrests made

A gang that robbed a Rolex store in Knightsbridge with machetes remains at large after they escaped on mopeds.

Police were called at around 11pm on Tuesday (January 20) to an ongoing robbery at the high-value watch shop at One Hyde Park.

Officers arrived “within minutes”, but not before six robbers in motorcycle helmets threatened staff with machetes.

They made off on four mopeds with a number of expensive watches – leaving one moped stolen moped behind in the shop.

There were no reported injuries.

With no arrests, police are appealing to the public for help in finding those responsible.

Knightsbridge smash and grab robbery that happened in Broad Daylight today midday. Still think London’s ONE of the safest cities in the world.

pic.twitter.com/6lkEi6GnA6 — Benonwine (@benonwine) January 20, 2026

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Mather from the Met’s Flying Squad, who is leading the investigation, said: “This robbery was carried out in a busy part of London, and we understand the alarm it has caused.

“The Flying Squad specialises in tracking down organised robbers who use violence and intimidation, and our officers are working to identify and arrest those responsible.

“Officers were on scene within minutes and investigators are working at pace to piece together the offenders’ movements.

“We are determined to find those involved and bring them to justice as swiftly as possible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and who may have images or video of what happened is asked to contact police via 101 or online, quoting reference 2313/20Jan.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.