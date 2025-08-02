Romania offers Pakistan direct trade route into Europe via Constanța Port

ISLAMABAD: Romania on Saturday proposed offering Pakistan a direct trade corridor into Europe through its Constanța Port, aiming to enhance bilateral trade and regional connectivity.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Romanian Ambassador Dan Stoenescu held a constructive meeting in Islamabad, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, logistics, defence, energy, and culture.

Ambassador Stoenescu proposed utilizing Romania’s Constanța Port as a direct trade route for Pakistani exports into Europe, via the Black Sea and the Danube River. Minister Jam Kamal welcomed the proposal, calling it a viable step toward diversifying Pakistan’s export logistics, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The two sides also explored opportunities to boost agri-trade, expand meat exports, and collaborate in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, fans, and green energy.

On the energy front, Romania expressed its readiness to support Pakistan’s green energy transition, offering technological assistance in solar and wind power solutions. Ambassador Stoenescu acknowledged Pakistan’s competitive edge in various industries and expressed interest in deepening industrial cooperation.

Minister Kamal informed the envoy that the Government of Pakistan has begun reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, creating attractive incentives for Romanian firms to invest in Pakistan, particularly through joint ventures.

The Romanian Ambassador praised the impressive growth of Pakistan’s IT industry and lauded the talent and skills of Pakistani professionals. He noted Romania’s interest in facilitating opportunities for Pakistani tech experts, recognizing the potential for mutually beneficial exchanges.

The Commerce Minister emphasized Pakistan’s policy initiatives aimed at promoting the IT sector, noting that Pakistani professionals are successfully competing with regional counterparts and delivering world-class digital services to global clients. Both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration in the technology sector.

The meeting also touched on cultural diplomacy and community integration, with mutual calls to improve people-to-people connectivity and visa facilitation.