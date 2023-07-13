Romanian minister resigns over elderly home scandal

BUCHAREST: Romania’s minister of labour and social protection Marius Budai resigned on Thursday after an investigation into several homes for the elderly revealed “inhumane treatment” and sent shockwaves through Romanian society.

Last week anti-organised crime prosecutors (DIICOT) searched 31 locations as part of a probe into the exploitation and mistreatment of elderly and disabled people.

The most shocking revelations came from three private-owned care centres on the outskirts of the capital Bucharest, where prosecutors found “two organised crime groups” which “exploited vulnerable people through inhumane or degrading treatment”.

Around 100 people were found beaten, unfed and lacking medication, DIICOT said, describing torture-like conditions.

Of 26 suspects, a court later decided to arrest four and place 11 others under house arrest.

Prosecutors say that owners received tens of thousands of euros monthly from state funds, but the money was not spent on treating patients.

“Protecting the elderly and the vulnerable became a cynical business seeking profit at all costs, often through cruel suffering,” Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday at the start of a cabinet meeting.

“I had a discussion with minister Budai who told me he will resign”, Ciolacu said.

The political fallout comes after almost two weeks in which authorities and political leaders passed the blame, with Budai at first refusing to resign.

Abuses were first discovered late last year by the Centre for Legal Resources NGO, with a string of media investigations following.

After the NGO reported its findings to the authorities, the labour ministry condemned its contract with the Centre that had allowed it to inspect the homes.

The government launched nationwide checks of all social services for minors, elderly and disabled people.

After looking at more than a thousand, 13 have so far been closed and 43 suspended, while nine criminal cases have been launched, Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Thursday.

Reacting to the news, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the homes were “a national embarrassment”.

“All those who knew and did nothing about it are guilty”, Iohannis said.