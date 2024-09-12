Q&A: ‘Passivity accomplishes nothing,’ says Pakistan’s climate coordinator

When Romina Khursheed Alam assumed office in April 2024, she was keenly aware of the legacy she was inheriting. Her predecessors had set the bar high, with senator Sherry Rehman making history at COP27 by leading negotiations that resulted in the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund for developing countries. Before Rehman, Malik Amin Aslam, a former environment minister and renowned climate advocate, had already pushed Pakistan’s climate challenges onto the global stage.

Alam recognises the significance of the groundwork laid by her predecessors but understands that the job is far from finished. Despite significant progress, Pakistan ranks among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. With extreme weather events becoming more frequent, the nation faces an uphill battle. Although the recent fiscal budget allocated increased funds for climate-sensitive areas for the fiscal year 2024-25, many challenges remain.

With COP29 approaching, the country is at a critical juncture, needing carefully planned policies and decisive action.

In her interview with Dialogue Earth, Romina Khursheed Alam reflected on her journey, crediting those who came before her while outlining her own goals. She introduces herself as a dedicated climate activist, with a deep commitment to addressing Pakistan’s environmental challenges.

“Starting from a modest Christian background, I began my political journey in 2005 with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. By 2008, I was secretary general of the Gujranwala chapter [branch] of the PML-N. My commitment remained unwavering, whether as a Christian or after my conversion to Islam,” she shared.

She stressed the importance of using her position effectively: “The prime minister is my boss; I have no issue using my authority to tackle climate challenges. Power is defined by how it’s wielded. I believe in pursuing my goals aggressively, knowing that passivity accomplishes nothing.”

Dialogue Earth: You’ve talked about using your authority to tackle climate challenges. What kind of authority do you have in your current role? How much power do you actually wield?

Romina Khursheed Alam: As the coordinator to the prime minister on climate change and environmental coordination, I have led key initiatives to tackle Pakistan’s environmental challenges. My work includes implementing climate policies, enhancing environmental governance and securing international support for resilience projects. I’ve also focused on raising awareness about plastic waste, water conservation and renewable energy.

However, my role is advisory and facilitative, not executive. I can influence and coordinate but rely on ministries and departments for policy implementation and resource allocation.

What are the key issues you are currently focusing on and what major initiatives are in the pipeline?

We are focusing on leading the execution of the National Adaptation Plan to enhance Pakistan’s resilience to climate impacts, with active provincial collaboration. Efforts include developing a strategy to mobilise and utilise climate finance for sustainable growth and finalising a framework for carbon trading to reduce emissions and encourage greener technologies. Enforcing plastic ban regulations to curb pollution is also a priority. Additionally, advancing projects that integrate environmental sustainability into industrial practices and developing a media strategy to raise public awareness and engage stakeholders in climate action are key initiatives.

COP29 is approaching and Pakistan has a lot riding on it. What are the country’s main goals for the summit and how are you preparing to present them?

Pakistan’s goals for COP29 include securing increased climate finance, especially for adaptation and resilience projects in vulnerable regions. The country aims to promote its National Adaptation Plan, address loss and damage from climate change and finalise its carbon market policy to attract investments in sustainable projects. We are preparing 25-30 projects for funding approval and seeking billions of dollars, despite limited manpower.

Strengthening international partnerships and advocating for climate justice, including fair treatment for developing countries in finance and technology transfer, are also priorities.

Preparation involves coordinating with ministries and stakeholders, compiling data and research on climate impacts, engaging in high-level diplomacy and developing a comprehensive communications strategy to present Pakistan’s goals effectively at COP29.

Sherry Rehman, the then climate change minister, made significant strides by advocating for the Loss and Damage Fund following the 2022 floods. Has Pakistan received any financial help from this initiative and what is the current status?

After the devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan, former minister for climate change Sherry Rehman made a strong appeal for the establishment of a Loss and Damage Fund at COP27. This fund was intended to assist countries like Pakistan that are disproportionately affected by climate change.

The Loss and Damage Fund was formally agreed upon during COP27, marking a significant achievement for developing nations. However, operationalising the fund has been slow, with ongoing discussions about its structure, governance and the criteria for accessing the funds. Pakistan has been actively involved in these negotiations, pushing for swift implementation so that vulnerable countries can receive timely assistance.

Pakistan is among the top five countries most vulnerable to climate change. How is the government integrating climate concerns into its broader energy, economic and financial policies?

Pakistan is gradually integrating climate issues into its energy, economic and financial policies despite facing challenges. The Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy (2019) aims for 60% clean energy by 2030, focusing on solar, wind and hydropower. The National Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy promotes EV use to cut air pollution and fossil fuel reliance. Green financing initiatives, such as the renewable energy financing scheme and the issuance of Pakistan’s first green bond, support sustainable energy investments.

Economic planning incorporates SDGs, including climate action (SDG 13), and recognises climate impacts on vulnerable groups, with the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and climate-resilient agriculture initiatives addressing these issues. Social safety nets like the Ehsaas Program focus on reducing climate-induced poverty among women and marginalised communities. Challenges persist, including resource limitations and enforcement issues, but there is a growing commitment to inclusive and equitable climate policies.

How important is regional cooperation in dealing with Pakistan’s challenges on air pollution and what steps are being taken to foster such cooperation?

Regional cooperation is crucial for tackling environmental challenges like air pollution, Himalayan ecosystem management and water resource issues.

Air pollution affects the entire South Asian region, requiring joint efforts in monitoring, technology sharing and emission standards. Managing the Himalayan ecosystem, vital for water and biodiversity, demands shared research and conservation. Collaborative water resource management is essential to address scarcity and conflicts.

Pakistan is actively engaged in regional initiatives: participating in the South Asia Cooperative Environment Programme (SACEP) for environmental management, holding dialogues with India under the Indus Waters Treaty and being a member of the Himalayan University Consortium (HUC) for research and cooperation. Bilateral and multilateral agreements also support environmental issues. Strengthening these cooperative efforts is key to ensuring sustainability and resilience in the region.

Azam Rehman is an Islamabad based journalist with an experience of over 12 years. He worked for various Pakistani and international media outlets. His area of interest is economy, climate change and governance.