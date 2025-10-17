Ronaldo backed for Manchester United return

Former Manchester United teammate Danny Simpson has dropped a bombshell that legendary Cristiano Ronaldo could be returning to the club, but in a different role.

The Portuguese talisman represented the Red Devils in two different stints – the first was from 2003 to 2009, which was full of achievements and helped him to become one of the best players in the world, while in the second stint, it was not as memorable as he was part of the failed campaign and left the club on acrimonious terms.

Ronaldo’s exit a couple of years ago affected United badly, who have been dealing with uncertainty and inconsistency on the pitch.

Simpson, while speaking to Goal, said that he believes Ronaldo is still emotionally attached to the club and would return to United in a different role.

“I wouldn’t say no. If you look at his mentality, he obviously cares about the club. I think he would say that because he would like to come back again but in another way. I don’t think he liked the way he left so he’d like to come back and make United great again, on some kind of level making decisions,” Simpson said.

“The business side is obviously very different, but he’s also a businessman. You can’t knock that team he’s got around him. I’d love him to because I think he’s got a lot to offer, even on that side of the game going forward. Just his mentality and everything he does, he achieves it. That’s what United need.”

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after his second spell ended with United in November 2022.