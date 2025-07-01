New details emerge on Ronnie Coleman’s health battle

Ronnie Coleman, the eight-time Mr Olympia and one of the most iconic names in bodybuilding, is currently receiving intensive medical care after being diagnosed with a serious bloodstream infection.

The 61-year-old athlete, best known for his legendary catchphrases like “Yeah buddy!” and “Lightweight, baby!”, has long been admired for his incredible strength, resilience, and passion for the sport.

Ronnie Coleman’s team confirmed the health scare on 30 June, revealing that he had been transferred to a specialised medical facility.

“He is currently being treated under close, intensive medical supervision,” the official statement read.

The infection is said to be complex, but there have been encouraging signs in recent days, with doctors working tirelessly to support his recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Coleman (@ronniecoleman8)

For fans around the world, news of Ronnie Coleman’s condition came as a shock. A man who once made 800-pound deadlifts look effortless and built a physique that many still dream of, Ronnie is widely considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time.

From 1998 to 2005, he ruled the Mr Olympia stage, winning eight straight titles and inspiring generations of lifters.

Even at 61, Ronnie Coleman has remained a strong presence in the fitness world. As of April this year, he was still weighing in at around 285 pounds, almost the same as in his prime, despite having undergone 13 major surgeries over the years.

Read More: Foods to build muscles

His ability to push through pain and adversity has only added to his legendary status.

In a heartfelt message, the Coleman family expressed their gratitude: “We are grateful for the overwhelming support and kindness shown by fans, friends, and the entire community. Please continue to keep Ronnie in your thoughts and prayers.”

While the road to recovery may be long, Ronnie Coleman has never been one to give up. He has faced setbacks before and always fought back with incredible determination. His current condition may be serious, but if anyone can beat the odds, it’s Ronnie Coleman.

For now, supporters across the globe are waiting for the next update, hoping to see the king of bodybuilding back on his feet soon. Ronnie Coleman’s fight continues—and the whole world is cheering him on.