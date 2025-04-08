Roof collapse in Dominican Republic kills at least 18

SANTO DOMINGO: At least 18 people were killed and 121 more injured in the early hours of Tuesday after the roof of a nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed, Dominican authorities said.

Rescue crews are working to pull out people still believed to be trapped under the rubble, said Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the nation’s emergency operations center.

Mendez did not give a tally for the number of people believed to have been inside the Jet Set nightclub, near the coast of the Dominican capital, at the time of the incident.