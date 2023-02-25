Roof collapse kills one, injures five in Karachi

KARACHI: At least one person died while five others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Karachi’s Patel Para area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the roof of the two-storey house collapsed in Karachi’s Patel Para area, leaving one citizen dead and five wounded.

The rescue teams and locals were trying to pull out people from the debris. The body and injured persons were shifted to the hospital.

Last year, the rescue teams rescued five people who were trapped under the debris when a factory roof collapsed in Karachi.

The roof of a factory collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi area. People trapped under the debris were rescued and moved to the hospital.

Earlier, a factory in Landhi’s Export Processing Zone took a hit as a container collided with its walls resulting in the roof collapsing over labourers.

Rescue teams including Sindh Rangers personnel reached the scene to secure the site and rescue men stuck under the rubble of the roof.

According to the details, at least three people have been safely rescued from under the collapsed roof while efforts to free the rest of the two workers are underway.

Comments