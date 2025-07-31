Roof collapse kills three in KP’s Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR: Three people were died when roof of a room of a delipidated house suddenly caved on Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police said the traffic incident occured at Qila Ground due to heavy rain in Lakki Marwat where three people buried under the debris and died.

The deceased include Shaukatullah and two women of a same family. Police and rescue officials confirmed the death toll and shifted the bodies to tehsil jeadquarters hospital Naurang.

Earlier, the NDMA said 221 people killed and more than 500 others injured in incidents linked to nearly a month of heavy monsoon rains in country.

“Since June 26 up to July 21, 221 people have lost their lives, including 104 children and 40 women,” a spokesperson from the national disaster management agency told AFP.

Due to the recent monsoon rains in the country, five more people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

The NDMA in its updated report said, the dead included two men and three children. Ten people sustained injuries in rain-related incidents.

The report stated that heavy rains have completely destroyed more than 804 houses.

Punjab is the worst affected province, where 135 people have died and 470 injured, 168 houses were partially damaged and 24 were completely destroyed, NDMA stated.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40 people lost their lives and 69 were injured. Moreover, 142 houses partially damaged and 78 completely collapsed in rain calamity.

In Sindh, 22 people have died and 40 have been injured in rainfall. While at least 54 houses were partially damaged, and 33 were thoroughly destroyed, disaster agency said.

At least 16 persons died in Baluchistan and four people injured in rain-related incidents. The rains completely destroy eight houses while 56 partially damaged, according to the NDMA.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, three people were injured in recent rains, and 71 houses were partially damaged while 66 houses were completely destroyed.

In Azad Kashmir, one person died and 6 were injured in rains. Moreover 75 houses were partially damaged and 17 were completely destroyed.