Roof collapse leaves one dead in AJK’s Bhimber

AJK: At least one dead while four others were injured in a roof collapse incident in Bhimber Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the incident occurred near Barnala village where the roof collapsed due to heavy rain, killing one and injuring four others.

In Karachi, at least two people were killed while 9 others were injured in separate roof collapse incidents.

As per details, the incident near Chakewara police station in the Old Layyari area of Karachi.

Rescue 1122 Sindh spokesman said that as soon as the call was received at the Central Command and Control Rescue 1122, a team of the Urban Search and Rescue reached the site along with a Disaster Response Vehicle.

The spokesman said two bodies were pulled out from the rubble, while 7 injured were rushed to the hospital.

In a separate incident, two people were also injured when a roof of a house collapsed near Lyari’s Khadda Market. The injured were moved to the Civil Hospital.

On March 4, at least seven people died and two others injured when the roof of their house collapsed in the Matta area of Swat district.

According to Rescue 1122, all bodies and injured were rescued from the rubble. The injured were to the nearby hospital.